Kangana Ranaut performs Diwali pooja with family at her production house Manikarnika Films

Kangana Ranaut shared her excitement on social media as she performed Diwali pooja with her family members at the office of her production house -- Manikarnika Films.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-11-2021 16:48 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 16:48 IST
Kangana Ranaut (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Kangana Ranaut shared her excitement on social media as she performed Diwali pooja with her family members at the office of her production house -- Manikarnika Films. Taking to her Instagram handle, Kangana posted pictures from the pooja in which she looks gorgeous, dressed in a white and gold ethnic outfit.

Along with the pictures, Kangana wrote a heartfelt caption, looking back on her journey so far and expressing gratitude. She also wrote that the shooting of the upcoming film 'Tiku weds Sheru' will begin next week.

"No excitement like Diwali excitement...Morning Pooja at the office...Next week our first production Tiku weds Sheru is going on the floor...I came to the city with nothing...Gratitude for all the divine blessings I had along the way...Looking back this journey seems surreal...Happy Diwali to all @manikarnikafilms," she wrote. For the unversed, Kangana is producing the film 'Tiku weds Sheru' under her production house Manikarnika Films. This will be her maiden digital venture.

The film is being touted as a dark comedy featuring actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role. Meanwhile, on the acting front, Kangana will be seen in 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda', 'Emergency', 'Dhaakad', 'Tejas', and 'The Incarnation: Sita'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

