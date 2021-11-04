Bengal celebrates Diwali, Kali Puja amid Covid curbs

Devotees queued up outside temples across West Bengal on Thursday as the state celebrated Kali puja and Diwali with religious fervour amid restrictions put in place by the courts on bursting of firecrackers.

Decked-up community pandals celebrating Kali Puja came alive in the evening with colourful illumination while people decorated their houses with 'diyas' (earthen lamps), candles and electric lamps to celebrate the festival of lights.

The Supreme Court has allowed only certified green crackers to be used during the festival.

The Calcutta High Court has also directed that all efforts must be made by the West Bengal government to ensure that only green crackers are used during Diwali and other upcoming festivals, observing that the sincerity of the state would be reflected in enforcement mechanisms.

Another bench of the high court has allowed unrestricted entry in Kali Puja pandals in the state for visitors provided each visitor is double vaccinated and wears a mask, subject to the maximum number of persons allowed inside a marquee.

Police personnel were seen in large numbers on the streets of the city and also in other towns of the state to ensure compliance with the court orders.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar extended their wishes to people on the occasion.

''Greetings and best wishes to all on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. Diwali inspires us to dispel gloom as it marks victory of light over darkness. Let us kindle lamps of hope in the lives of needy and helpless and thereby nurture sublime values of humanity,” the governor tweeted.

The CM prayed for the happiness of one and all.

''Warm wishes to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Kali Pujo. May Maa Kali bless you and your loved ones with happiness, strength and wisdom,'' she wrote on Twitter.

Banerjee performs Kali Puja at her home every year and this year is also not an exception.

At the much-revered Dakshineswar temple, on the outskirts of the city, the queues of devotees got longer as the day proceeded.

Kushal Chowdhury, the trustee of the temple, said the management has made sure that all COVID-19 protocols were followed on the premises.

Visitors underwent temperature checks at the entry point, he said.

''Devotees are told to leave the temple premises immediately after offering their prayers. No one is allowed to sit by the Ganga adjoining the premises. Also, not more than 200 people are allowed to gather at the complex adjacent to the sanctum sanctorum,'' Chowdhury underlined A large number of devotees gathered at Tarapith temple in Birbhum district, where morning prayers began with 'mangal-aarti' and chanting of mantras, to offer prayers on the auspicious day.

Authorities used 80 litres of milk to bathe the idol of the goddess.

A huge rush was also witnessed at the city's Kalighat temple, close to the CM's residence, with the management trying its best to stop people from huddling together on the premises.

