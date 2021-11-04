Left Menu

Deepavali celebrated with gaiety across Telangana

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-11-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 21:31 IST
Deepavali celebrated with gaiety across Telangana
  • Country:
  • India

Deepavali, the festival of lights, was celebrated with great fervour and gaiety across Telangana on Thursday in contrast to somewhat low-key celebrations last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Devotees visited temples and offered prayers at homes on the occasion.

Earthen and electric lamps dotted houses and people exchanged sweets and gifts. Bursting of firecrackers began since evening.

People thronged market places, and commercial establishments in the city witnessed improved business since the last few days compared to last year.

The festival celebrations were somewhat subdued last year in view of the pandemic.

Telangana witnessed a steady decline in COVID-19 cases since April and May this year when the second wave was at its peak.

On Thursday, the state reported 106 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,72,052. The death toll rose to 3,961 with one more fatality.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space statio; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021