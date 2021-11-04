Bachchan family spotted outside Pratiksha Bungalow on Diwali

On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, Bollywood's Bachchan family was spotted on Thursday leaving from Pratiksha Bungalow, one of their Mumbai-based residences, apparently to celebrate the festival. While Amitabh Bachchan and his wife Jaya Bachchan were seen leaving the house in a white Range Rover, his son Abhishek Bachchan, along with his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan were spotted in a dark grey Lexus.

On the work front, Amitabh will be seen sharing screen space with Neena Gupta in 'Goodbye'. He is also a part of 'Brahmastra', co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and also has 'Mayday', 'Jhund', 'Good Bye', 'Brahmastra', and 'The Intern' remake in his kitty. On the other hand, Abhishek will next be seen in 'Bob Biswas', which is based on the fictional character of the same name that became popular in the 2012 Vidya Balan's hit movie 'Kahaani'. He also has 'Dasvi'. (ANI)

