Entertainment News Roundup: Britney Spears' lawyer seeks answers from father over conservatorship spending; Marie Antoinette, Duchess of Windsor jewels seek new owners at Christie's sale and more

Britney Spears' lawyer seeks answers from father over conservatorship spending

An attorney for Britney Spears has asked to question her father under oath about how the pop singer's money was spent during his 13 years overseeing her conservatorship, according to legal documents filed ahead of a key court hearing next week. Lawyer Mathew Rosengart also wants Jamie Spears to submit written answers to questions and provide documents about the spending as well as a documentary's claims https://www.reuters.com/world/us/britney-spears-calls-texts-were-monitored-new-documentary-says-2021-09-25/#:~:text=In%20%22Controlling%20Britney%20Spears%2C%22,in%20her%20bedroom%2C%20Vlasov%20said that a security firm monitored Britney Spears' phone and placed a listening device in her bedroom.

Marie Antoinette, Duchess of Windsor jewels seek new owners at Christie's sale

Diamond bracelets that belonged to Marie Antoinette and a ruby and diamond bangle offered to the Duchess of Windsor by her husband on their first wedding anniversary will be on the auction block in Geneva next week, Christie's said on Wednesday.

A blue velvet box bearing a label "bracelets of Queen Marie Antoinette" holds the double bracelets, each composed of three strings of diamonds and a large barrette clasp, for a total of 112 diamonds.

Sabotage could be behind tragedy on Baldwin movie set, lawyer says

A lawyer for the armorer who oversaw weapons used on the "Rust" movie set suggested on Wednesday that someone deliberately put a live round into the gun used by Alec Baldwin when he accidentally shot dead a cinematographer. Jason Bowles said his client, Hannah Gutierrez, had pulled ammunition from a box that she believed contained only dummy rounds that were incapable of firing. He said he thought it was possible that someone purposely placed real bullets, which look similar to dummies, in the box.

Late Hollywood star Newman tells his own story in newly discovered memoir

A newly discovered memoir by late Hollywood legend Paul Newman, in which he talks about fame, marriage and aging gracefully, is to be published next year, publishers Knopf said on Wednesday. Newman, one of the biggest stars of the 1960s and 1970s, began writing the memoir in the 1980s to counter the relentless media attention on him, Knopf said in a statement. He never published an autobiography prior to his death in 2008.

Husband of cinematographer killed in Baldwin shooting hires lawyer

Matt Hutchins, whose wife Halyna Hutchins was accidentally shot dead by actor Alec Baldwin on the set of the film "Rust" last month, has hired a Los Angeles-based law firm in connection with the shooting, a spokeswoman said. Brian Panish of personal injury firm Panish Shea Boyle Ravipudi, who earlier this year helped secure a $2.2 billion settlement for victims of Southern California wildfires and mudslides, will be the lead attorney, said Hutchins spokeswoman Amanda Duckworth.

Singer Diana Ross teases first music video in over a decade

Singer Diana Ross has teased her first music video in more than a decade as she prepares to release her new gratitude-themed studio album "Thank You" later this week. The 77-year-old Ross, who rose to fame in the 1960s as the lead singer of Motown Records' hugely successful female group the Supremes, recorded the video for new song "All Is Well".

'The Rock' says he won't use real guns in films anymore

Hollywood action star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson said on Wednesday he would not use real guns in his movies anymore after a fatal shooting incident involving actor Alec Baldwin on a film set in New Mexico last month. Johnson, who was in Los Angeles attending the world premiere of his new Netflix blockbuster "Red Notice" with co-stars Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, said films made by his company, Seven Buck Productions, would "not use real guns ever again."

Kristen Stewart on playing Princess Diana: 'I had to give it a shot'

American actress Kristen Stewart was scared at the prospect of playing Britain's Princess Diana in the new movie "Spencer," but it was a challenge she could not refuse. "Even if people hated it and it ended up being like a sort of misfire, we tried the best we could," said Stewart. "This wasn't something I could pass up. I had to give it a shot."

