Left Menu

Rohit Shetty heaves a sigh of relief as issue between multiplexes, producers ends

After facing several hardships, filmmaker Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi' finally released in theatres on Friday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-11-2021 14:31 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 14:31 IST
Rohit Shetty heaves a sigh of relief as issue between multiplexes, producers ends
Filmmaker Rohit Shetty (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After facing several hardships, filmmaker Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi' finally released in theatres on Friday. Last night, Rohit took to Instagram to share that his cop drama is 'releasing across all multiplexes and single screens all over the country.'

For the unversed, the advance bookings were not opened for the Akshay Kumar-starrer till Thursday night due to a tiff between the producers and exhibitors on revenue sharing. Reportedly, the producers of the film demanded a 60 per cent revenue share in the first week and also wanted theatre owners to provide a maximum number of shows to 'Sooryavanshi'. Thankfully, the stalemate between multiplex chains and the producers of 'Sooryavanshi', Reliance Entertainment finally ended.

Without revealing any details about the issue, Rohit shared that he 'won' the battle and also indicated that he had been busy since Thursday morning to reach a middle ground. "LAST BATTLE WON! SOORYAVANSHI RELEASING ACROSS ALL MULTIPLEXES AND SINGLE SCREENS ALL OVER THE COUNTRY. MY AUDIENCE WHO HAVE BEEN WAITING EAGERLY, CAN BOOK THEIR TICKETS NOW! GOING HOME FOR MY FIRST MEAL OF THE DAY! AND BY THE WAY... HAPPY DIWALI TO THE WHOLE HINDI FILM INDUSTRY," he posted on Instagram.

Reacting to the post, actor Kartik Aaryan commented, "Diwali just got better." "Hard work pays off," a netizen wrote.

Apart from Akshay, 'Sooryavanshi' also features Katrina Kaif in the lead role. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kids; Europe faces real threat of COVID-19 resurgence, COVID cases break records across Europe as winter takes hold and more

Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kid...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
3
Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

 Poland
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is in the new Biden plan to reduce U.S. drug prices?; Some parents eager, others unsure as COVID-19 shot approved for kids and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is in the new Biden plan to reduce U.S. ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021