Left Menu

Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrates Diwali at LA home, parties with John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 05-11-2021 16:18 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 16:18 IST
Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrates Diwali at LA home, parties with John Legend and Chrissy Teigen
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated the festival of Diwali in style with husband and singer Nick Jonas.

Dressed in a yellow saree, the 39-year-old actor performed the traditional puja at her LA residence with Jonas, who was wearing a white kurta pyjama.

Posting several photos from the ceremony, Chopra Jonas wrote on Instagram, ''With the blessings of Goddess Mahalakshmi we invite Her grace and abundance into our home.Happy Diwali.'' Hours later, the star couple threw a Diwali bash party for their friends at their residence.

Jonas, 29, shared a small video and said he is happy as Chopra Jonas ''introduced'' him to many Indian festivals.

''Happy Diwali to you and yours. Sending you all love and light. My beautiful wife has introduced me to so many wonderful Indian holidays and traditions. My heart is so full to be able to share this with our friends and family,'' he posted.

Their party was attended by star musician John Legend and his wife, model Chrissy Teigen.

Teigen, who was dressed in a blue Indian dress, thanked Chopra Jonas for inviting them to their Diwali celebrations.

''Happy Diwali to all who celebrate!! Thank you for having us @priyankachopra and @nickjonas!! We love you both!'' she wrote in a post on Instagram.

A day earlier, Chopra Jonas attended a pre-Diwali party, hosted by Hollywood actor Mindy Kaling.

Among those who attended Kaling's party were actor Poorna Jagannathan, YouTube sensation Lilly Singh and lawyer Meena Harris, who is the niece of US Vice President Kamala Harris.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kids; Europe faces real threat of COVID-19 resurgence, COVID cases break records across Europe as winter takes hold and more

Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kid...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
3
Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

 Poland
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is in the new Biden plan to reduce U.S. drug prices?; Some parents eager, others unsure as COVID-19 shot approved for kids and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is in the new Biden plan to reduce U.S. ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021