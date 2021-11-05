Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrates Diwali at LA home, parties with John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated the festival of Diwali in style with husband and singer Nick Jonas.

Dressed in a yellow saree, the 39-year-old actor performed the traditional puja at her LA residence with Jonas, who was wearing a white kurta pyjama.

Posting several photos from the ceremony, Chopra Jonas wrote on Instagram, ''With the blessings of Goddess Mahalakshmi we invite Her grace and abundance into our home.Happy Diwali.'' Hours later, the star couple threw a Diwali bash party for their friends at their residence.

Jonas, 29, shared a small video and said he is happy as Chopra Jonas ''introduced'' him to many Indian festivals.

''Happy Diwali to you and yours. Sending you all love and light. My beautiful wife has introduced me to so many wonderful Indian holidays and traditions. My heart is so full to be able to share this with our friends and family,'' he posted.

Their party was attended by star musician John Legend and his wife, model Chrissy Teigen.

Teigen, who was dressed in a blue Indian dress, thanked Chopra Jonas for inviting them to their Diwali celebrations.

''Happy Diwali to all who celebrate!! Thank you for having us @priyankachopra and @nickjonas!! We love you both!'' she wrote in a post on Instagram.

A day earlier, Chopra Jonas attended a pre-Diwali party, hosted by Hollywood actor Mindy Kaling.

Among those who attended Kaling's party were actor Poorna Jagannathan, YouTube sensation Lilly Singh and lawyer Meena Harris, who is the niece of US Vice President Kamala Harris.

