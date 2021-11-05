Delhi Police issued over 100 challans on Diwali for violation of Covid norms, other rules

The Delhi Police issued over 100 challans for violation of rules, including Covid norms, on the occasion of Diwali, officials said on Friday.

With this, the total number of challans issued between April 19 last year and November 4 has increased to 3,15,093. Most of them were issued for the violation of masking rules, they said.

A total of 116 challans were issued on Diwali on Thursday. Out of them, 99 were issued for not wearing face masks, two for not maintaining social distancing, 14 for the consumption of liquor, pan, gutkha, tobacco, etc., and one for spitting, according to data shared by police.

Of the total 3,15,093 challans, 2,78,604 were issued for the violation of masking rules, followed by 30,370 for flouting social distancing norms and 2,970 for the consumption of liquor, pan, gutkha, tobacco, the data showed.

As many as 1,685 challans were issued for spitting and 1,464 for holding large public gatherings and congregations, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)