Left Menu

Delhi Police issued over 100 challans on Diwali for violation of Covid norms, other rules

The Delhi Police issued over 100 challans for violation of rules, including Covid norms, on the occasion of Diwali, officials said on Friday.With this, the total number of challans issued between April 19 last year and November 4 has increased to 3,15,093. Most of them were issued for the violation of masking rules, they said.A total of 116 challans were issued on Diwali on Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2021 18:07 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 17:54 IST
Delhi Police issued over 100 challans on Diwali for violation of Covid norms, other rules
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police issued over 100 challans for violation of rules, including Covid norms, on the occasion of Diwali, officials said on Friday.

With this, the total number of challans issued between April 19 last year and November 4 has increased to 3,15,093. Most of them were issued for the violation of masking rules, they said.

A total of 116 challans were issued on Diwali on Thursday. Out of them, 99 were issued for not wearing face masks, two for not maintaining social distancing, 14 for the consumption of liquor, pan, gutkha, tobacco, etc., and one for spitting, according to data shared by police.

Of the total 3,15,093 challans, 2,78,604 were issued for the violation of masking rules, followed by 30,370 for flouting social distancing norms and 2,970 for the consumption of liquor, pan, gutkha, tobacco, the data showed.

As many as 1,685 challans were issued for spitting and 1,464 for holding large public gatherings and congregations, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kids; Europe faces real threat of COVID-19 resurgence, COVID cases break records across Europe as winter takes hold and more

Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kid...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
3
Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

 Poland
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021