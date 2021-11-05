Angelina Jolie comments on Alec Baldwin 'Rust' shooting incident

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie has spoken out about the recent accidental shooting involving Alec Baldwin that resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. According to Fox News, the 'Eternals' actor has worked with guns on many different movies, including the 'Tomb Raider' franchise as well as 'Mr and Mrs Smith'. She's also directed a few movies that have required firearms on set.

As a result, she is familiar with the safety precautions that are in place and can empathize with a cast and crew who learned the hard way that sometimes those aren't enough. "I can't imagine what these families are going through. At this moment, the grief and the tragedy of that accident are quite overwhelming," Jolie told a news outlet in a recent interview.

She added, "I've always been very careful because I've had to work with guns a lot. The way I've worked or checked when I'm directing, there are certain procedures. You have to take it very seriously." Jolie, however, stopped short of joining many in show business who have pledged that they will no longer work with real firearms on the sets of movies or TV shows.

Instead, many have said, like ABC's 'The Rookie', that they will work only with fake or rubber guns and let things like muzzle flare and sounds be added in VFX later. Her statements came around the same time as stars like Dwayne Johnson are making full-on pledges to change the way they operate. Speaking to Variety, the actor noted that his upcoming Netflix movie alongside Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds will be the last one in which he uses real firearms.

"I can't speak for anyone else, but I can tell you, without an absence of clarity here, that any movie that we have moving forward with Seven Bucks Productions, any movie, any television show, or anything we do or produce, we won't use real guns at all," he pledged on behalf of himself and his production company. Johnson added, "We're going to switch over to rubber guns, and we're going to take care of it in post. We're not going to worry about the dollars; we won't worry about what it costs."

As per Fox News, Hutchins was killed, and director Joel Souza wounded, on the set of the indie-western film 'Rust' when, during a rehearsal, a gun fired by Baldwin shot a live round despite the actor being told it was a "cold gun." (ANI)

