Nick Jonas shares sneak peek into Diwali celebrations with Priyanka Chopra at their LA home

Sending fans 'love' and 'light', singer Nick Jonas shared a sneak peek into the Diwali celebrations with his wife- actor Priyanka Chopra at their LA home.

ANI | Los Angeles | Updated: 05-11-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 18:38 IST
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Sending fans 'love' and 'light', singer Nick Jonas shared a sneak peek into the Diwali celebrations with his wife, actor Priyanka Chopra at their LA home. Taking to his Instagram handle, Nick shared a short video in which he could be seen posing with Priyanka by the pool. The couple's LA home was decked up with lights and fireworks were also seen in the background.

The couple were seen coordinating outfits well with each other. The former Miss Universe opted for a white sequenced lehenga choli while Nick was seen clad in a red kurta teamed with a black Nehru jacket. Sharing the clip, he wrote, "Happy Diwali to you and yours. Sending you all love and light. My beautiful wife has introduced me to so many wonderful Indian holidays and traditions. My heart is so full to be able to share this with our friends and family."

The adorable video garnered more than one million hearts and thousands of heartfelt comments on the photo-sharing platform. One fan wrote, "Happy Diwali king lots of love and happiness to both of you best wishes from India."

"omgggg priyanka is literally a princess," wrote another. Earlier in the day, Priyanka also shared a string of images on her Instagram handle, in which she along with her husband Nick could be seen performing Lakshmi pooja.

A day before Diwali, Priyanka also attended a celebration hosted by actor Mindy Kaling. Lilly Singh was also a part of this pre-Diwali bash. Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is working on the Russo Brothers' show 'Citadel'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

