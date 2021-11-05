Janhvi Kapoor calls sister Khushi her 'entire life' in birthday note

Left Menu

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor on Friday celebrated her younger sister Khushi Kapoor's birthday with an adorable note.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2021 21:32 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 21:32 IST
Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor (L to R) (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor on Friday celebrated her younger sister Khushi Kapoor's birthday with an adorable note. Taking to her Instagram story, the 'Gunjan Saxena' actor shared an alluring candid picture featuring herself posing with the birthday girl.

Sharing the all smiles picture, Janhvi wrote, "Happy birthday to my whole entire life," adding a red heart emoticon in the end. Earlier in the day, Janhvi and Khushi's cousins- actor Arjun Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja also wished their younger sister a happy birthday. A day ago, the family gathered at the Diwali bash at their uncle- veteran actor Anil Kapoor's Mumbai residence. Sonam, however, celebrated Diwali with her husband Anand Ahuja and friends at the couple's London home.

Daughter of late legendary actor Sridevi and filmmaker Boney Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor celebrated her 21st birthday on Thursday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

