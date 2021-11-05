Luke Bryan, Jennifer Hudson, Thomas Rhett to also perform at CMA Awards

Left Menu

The 55th annual CMA Awards night has just gotten a little bigger. The team recently announced the third round of artists set to appear at this year's show on Thursday.

The 55th annual CMA Awards night has just gotten a little bigger. The team recently announced the third round of artists set to appear at this year's show on Thursday. With the recent announcement, the grand total has gotten to a whopping 20 performances, as per People magazine.

Luke Bryan, who is hosting the show, Thomas Rhett, Keith Urban, Gabby Barrett, Jennifer Hudson, Dierks Bentley featuring BRELAND and HARDY, and Zac Brown Band will all sing at the CMA Awards, broadcasting live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, as per the reports. Thomas Rhett, who is nominated for male vocalist of the year, will reportedly perform his hit song 'Country Again' while Bryan will perform his new single 'Up'.

"Can't wait to return to the #CMAawards stage next Wednesday night!!" Thomas Rhett wrote on Twitter. As per People magazine, Urban will hit the stage for his new single 'Wild Hearts', while Barrett, who is nominated for new artist of the year and female vocalist of the year, will perform on her hit 'The Good Ones', which is up for both song of the year and single of the year.

Bentley will perform on 'Beers On Me' with a little help from BRELAND and HARDY, while Hudson, a Grammy, Emmy and Oscar winner, will make her debut on the CMA Awards stage. Zac Brown Band, who are nominated for vocal group of the year, will perform 'Same Boat', as per People magazine.

The newly announced performers have joined an already star-studded list that includes Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Old Dominion, Chris Stapleton, Kane Brown and Chris Young, Blake Shelton, Eric Church, Brothers Osborne, Dan + Shay, Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton featuring Brittney Spencer and Madeline Edwards, and Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde. The CMA Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan, will broadcast live from Nashville on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. (ANI)

