Elderly woman assaulted at home in Kolkata, ornaments looted

A septuagenarian woman in Kolkata's Tala area was assaulted by unknown miscreants when she was sleeping inside her home following which her gold ornaments went missing, a police official said on Friday.

The victim was identified as 73-year-old Padma Mondal, a resident of Khelat Babu Lane. ''At the time of the incident, she was sleeping and the door was locked. The unknown miscreants entered the house by breaking the lock and carried out the loot. She was also assaulted,'' the official said.

The woman is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

A probe into the matter was initiated, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)