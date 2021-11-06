Entertainment News Roundup: 'The Rock' says he won't use real guns in films anymore; Bollywood stars return to India's big screens after more than a year and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Marie Antoinette, Duchess of Windsor jewels seek new owners at Christie's sale

Diamond bracelets that belonged to Marie Antoinette and a ruby and diamond bangle offered to the Duchess of Windsor by her husband on their first wedding anniversary will be on the auction block in Geneva next week, Christie's said on Wednesday.

A blue velvet box bearing a label "bracelets of Queen Marie Antoinette" holds the double bracelets, each composed of three strings of diamonds and a large barrette clasp, for a total of 112 diamonds.

Keep photos of our kids out of media, George Clooney pleads

George Clooney has appealed to news outlets to keep his children's faces out of the press, saying he fears that public photos would put their lives in jeopardy. Clooney, who has four-year-old twins with his human rights lawyer wife Amal Clooney, said in an open letter to the media he accepted that "oftentimes intrusive photos" were part of the price he had to pay for being a celebrity.

Sabotage could be behind tragedy on Baldwin movie set, lawyer says

A lawyer for the armorer who oversaw weapons used on the "Rust" movie set suggested on Wednesday that someone deliberately put a live round into the gun used by Alec Baldwin when he accidentally shot dead a cinematographer. Jason Bowles said his client, Hannah Gutierrez, had pulled ammunition from a box that she believed contained only dummy rounds that were incapable of firing. He said he thought it was possible that someone purposely placed real bullets, which look similar to dummies, in the box.

S.O.S.!: ABBA's Bjorn says new album may be last recording

Swedish supergroup ABBA released their first studio album in 40 years on Friday, but fans hoping for more music in the future will be disappointed to hear this might be the last new venture by one the biggest-selling bands of all time. "I think the other three will say 'this was the last time'," Bjorn Ulvaeus, one half of the band's song-writing duo who, with Benny Andersson, was responsible mega-hits like "Dancing Queen", "Waterloo" and "Money, Money, Money," said.

Husband of cinematographer killed in Baldwin shooting hires lawyer

Matt Hutchins, whose wife Halyna Hutchins was accidentally shot dead by actor Alec Baldwin on the set of the film "Rust" last month, has hired a Los Angeles-based law firm in connection with the shooting, a spokeswoman said. Brian Panish of personal injury firm Panish Shea Boyle Ravipudi, who earlier this year helped secure a $2.2 billion settlement for victims of Southern California wildfires and mudslides, will be the lead attorney, said Hutchins spokeswoman Amanda Duckworth.

Bollywood stars return to India's big screens after more than a year

Bollywood stars are returning to India's big screens after more than a year, with the film industry hoping that declining COVID-19 cases and the festival season will bring audiences back to the cinemas. "Sooryavanshi" (Descendants of the Sun), a police drama with four of India's top actors, is the first A-list Bollywood film to premier in theatres since March 2020, when a strict lockdown forced all venues to close.

'The Rock' says he won't use real guns in films anymore

Hollywood action star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson said on Wednesday he would not use real guns in his movies anymore after a fatal shooting incident involving actor Alec Baldwin on a film set in New Mexico last month. Johnson, who was in Los Angeles attending the world premiere of his new Netflix blockbuster "Red Notice" with co-stars Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, said films made by his company, Seven Buck Productions, would "not use real guns ever again."

