Nick Jonas pens heartwarming birthday post for brother Kevin
Singer Nick Jonas is all hearts for his "big bro" Kevin Jonas on his birthday.
Singer Nick Jonas is all hearts for his "big bro" Kevin Jonas on his birthday. Taking to Instagram, Nick, on Saturday, penned a heartfelt post for Kevin, wishing him joy and happiness.
"Happy birthday to my big bro @kevinjonas. Love you dude. I hope this year brings you all the joy in the world," he wrote. Alongside the birthday message, Nick dug out a throwback picture of him performing with Kevin on the stage.
Kevin is the oldest of the famous four Jonas brothers. He along with his wife Danielle are doting parents to two daughters -- Alena Rose and Valentina Angelina. On the work front, Kevin will be seen making his presence in Netflix's upcoming 'Jonas Brothers Family Roast'. (ANI)
