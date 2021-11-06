‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ halts filming as Letitia Wright recovers from on-set injury

Marvel Studios has temporarily halted production on its much-anticipated movie ''Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'' after its lead star Letitia Wright got injured on the sets. According to Variety, Wright suffered the injury in August while shooting a sequence involving a stunt rig on location in Boston. Director Ryan Coogler and the rest of the team have been filming mostly in Atlanta since Wright was injured. The actor, who made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Shuri , the genius inventor and younger sister of late Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa in 2018's ''Black Panther'', has stayed in London while the shoot continued without her.

"Letitia has been recovering in London since September from injuries sustained on the set of 'Black Panther 2' and is looking forward to returning to work early 2022. Letitia kindly asks that you keep her in your prayers,'' a statement from Wright's spokesperson read. Reports of the 28-year-old actor's injury surfaced in August but at the time Marvel Studios' spokesperson had said that it won't impact the film's shooting schedule.

In ''Wakanda Forever'' Wright is reprising her role as the brilliant tech wiz and Wakanda princess Shuri.

Original cast members Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong'o, Florence Kasumba and Angela Bassett are also returning.

Not much is known about the plot of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," but Wright is expected to take on a larger role following Boseman's death due to cancer in August 2020. The film is slated to be released on November 11, 2022.

