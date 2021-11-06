Left Menu

At least 8 dead and many injured at Texas music festival - media

Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2021 12:48 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 12:41 IST
At least 8 dead and many injured at Texas music festival - media
Representative Image

At least eight people have died and many have been injured during the opening night of the Astroworld music festival on Friday in Houston, Texas, local media reported, citing authorities. By midnight Saturday, it was not yet clear what exactly had happened, how many people were hurt or how the injuries occurred, an ABC News affiliate said https://abc13.co/3mRz3QY.

The Houston Fire Department earlier said in a tweet that it was on scene near NRG park after receiving reports of multiple civilian injuries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

 Global
2
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
3
JK Tyre & Industries launching 'eco range of products' in both domestic, exports markets: Co

JK Tyre & Industries launching 'eco range of products' in both domestic, exp...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons; U.S. judge rejects Blue Origin challenge to NASA's pick of SpaceX moon lander

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021