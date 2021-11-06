Arjun Kapoor shares a hilarious post on Bhai Dooj

Left Menu

On the occasion of Bhai Dooj, actor Arjun Kapoor shared a hilarious post for his sister Anshula Kapoor.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-11-2021 12:45 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 12:45 IST
Arjun Kapoor with his sister Anshula Kapoor (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
On the occasion of Bhai Dooj, actor Arjun Kapoor shared a hilarious post for his sister Anshula Kapoor. Taking to Instagram, Arjun uploaded two pictures with Anshula. In the first image, he can be seen simply sharing smiles with his sister. The second photograph features Anshula jokingly strangling Arjun.

Describing the images, Arjun wrote, "When I agree with her about my spending habits V/S When I go ahead & buy what I want anyway." Anshula, too, shared the same images on her Instagram account. However, her caption was different.

"When he oscillates between being my fav human but also the most irritating human.. sums up a typical day in our lives #HowItStartedVsHowItsGoing #TheYangToMyYin #ILoveYouEvenWhenYouDriveMeCrazy #HappyBhaiDuj," she quipped. Bhai Dooj, the festival symbolising the love of brother-sister, is being celebrated all over the country today. On this day, sisters pray for their brothers to have long and happy lives by performing the Tika ceremony and brothers offer gifts to their sisters. As per Hindu traditions, it is believed that Goddess Yamuna fed her brother Yamraj on Kartik Dwitiya at her own home. Since then this day is known as Yama Dwitiya. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

