Kim Cattrall joins cast of Hulu's 'How I Met Your Father'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 06-11-2021 13:20 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 13:15 IST
Kim Cattrall Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Kim Cattrall has boarded the cast of ''How I Met Your Father'', the sequel series to the Emmy-winning sitcom ''How I Met Your Mother''.

The show, which has been given a straight-to-series order by streamer Hulu, will feature Hilary Duff as Sophie.

Cattrall will star as the future version of Sophie, a mother telling her young son the story of how she met his father, reported Deadline.

Sophie's story will transport audiences back to the year 2021 where she and her close-knit group of friends— Jesse (Chris Lowell), Valentina (Francia Raisa), Charlie (Tom Ainsley), Ellen (Tien Tran), and Sid (Suraj Sharma)— are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.

Showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger will direct the show, taking the reins from ''How I Met Your Mother'' creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas.

''How I Met Your Father'' comes from 20th Television and will be produced by Duff. Cattrall is best known for playing Samantha Jones in HBO's ''Sex and the City''. She won a Golden Globe for the role that she played over the show's six seasons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

