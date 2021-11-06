Left Menu

Angelina Jolie calls those angry by 'Eternals' same-sex relationship as 'ignorant'

Marvel's 'Eternals' was reported to not be shown in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman.

06-11-2021
Marvel's 'Eternals' was reported to not be shown in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman. As reported by Deadline, the film, which contains the MCUs first same-sex kiss, was due to open in those markets on November 11, but censors sought further cuts beyond any scenes of same-sex intimacy. Disney opted not to make the edits, hence distribution certificates weren't issued.

As per reports, Angelina Jolie -- who plays the immortal Thena in the film -- called such concerns over the film's same-sex marriage between Phastos and Haaz Sleiman as "ignorant". "I still don't understand how we live in a world today where there's still (people who) would not see the family Phastos has and the beauty of that relationship and that love," she said.

"How anybody is angry about it, threatened by it, doesn't approve or appreciate it is ignorant," she added. Meanwhile, in Kuwait and Qatar, the Chloe Zhao-directed super-gods movie was blocked.

The issue, as per reports, may not solely be the same-sex kiss, but rather that overall these markets have historically had a problem with the depiction of gods and prophets, something they consider blasphemous. (ANI)

