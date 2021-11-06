Dolph Lundgren's action movie 'Section Eight' adds Mickey Rourke

Actor Mickey Rourke will feature alongside Dolph Lundgren in the upcoming action movie ''Section Eight''.

According to Deadline, the film is based on an original screenplay by Chad Law and Josh Ridgway.

To be directed by Christian Sesma, ''Section Eight'' follows the story of a former soldier who, after avenging the murder of his family, is sprung from prison and recruited by a shadowy government agency.

The film's cast also includes Scott Adkins, Ryan Kwanten, Dermot Mulroney, and Justin Furstenfeld, the lead singer of the band Blue October.

''Section Eight'' will be produced by Brandon Burrows of production banner Firebrand.

Rourke had famously earned an Oscar nomination for his performance in Darren Aronofsky's ''The Wrestler'' in 2009. He has also starred in films such as ''Sin City'', ''Angel Heart'' and ''Iron Man 2''.

