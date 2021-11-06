Left Menu

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares adorable Diwali picture with niece Samiera Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been sharing pictures from her Diwali get-together at Pataudi Palace, which was attended by her sister and actor Karisma Kapoor and close friend and actor Amrita Arora.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-11-2021 14:18 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 14:18 IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan with niece Samiera Kapoor (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Kareena Kapoor Khan has been sharing pictures from her Diwali get-together at Pataudi Palace, which was attended by her sister and actor Karisma Kapoor and close friend and actor Amrita Arora. Karisma's elder daughter Samiera was also present at the party, as seen from Bebo's latest adorable post.

In the picture, Kareena, dressed in a green-and-white ethnic outfit, can be seen giving a peck on her niece's cheek, who is holding onto her maasi's hands, as she poses for the picture. "Lolo's baby girl's forever @therealkarismakapoor," Kareena added the caption.

Fans, friends and fellow members of the film fraternity flooded the post with likes and comments. "How beautiful," actor Sonam Kapoor wrote.

"But don't call me Masi," a social media user quipped. In her previous post, Kareena can be seen sharing smiles with Amrita, Karisma and friend Ritakshi Arora.

"The best girls," she added the caption. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be next seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' opposite Aamir Khan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

