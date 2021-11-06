Left Menu

Sai Dharam Tej makes first appearance post accident

South star Sai Dharam Tej has fully recovered following his road accident in September.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2021 14:57 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 14:57 IST
Sai Dharam Tej (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
On Saturday, Chiranjeevi took to Twitter and gave fans an update about Sai Dharam Tej's health.

He wrote, "Sai Dharam Tej has fully recovered as a result of the blessings of all. It was a real festival for all our family members." Alongside the tweet, Chiranjeevi posted a picture from his Diwali bash with Sai Dharam Tej, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Pawan Kalyan, and Varun Tej.

In the picture, Sai Dharam Tej could be seen as hail and hearty. Re-tweeting Chiranjeevi's post, Sai Dharam Tej thanked him for his indebted love.

"I am indebted to you for your prayers for your love that caused my rebirth. Getting your love is my true blessing," Sai Dharam wrote. Sai Dharam Tej met with a bike accident on September 10. He underwent treatment for almost a month at a hospital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

