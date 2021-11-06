Left Menu

Tiger Shroff begins UK schedule of 'Ganapath'

The futuristic action-thriller is directed by Queen helmer Vikas Bahl.In an Instagram post, the 31-year-old actor said the team started filming the first schedule of the film in England on Saturday. With the blessing of God and audience we are starting Ganapath UK schedule, he wrote alongside a video clip giving a sneak peak into the world of the action movie.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-11-2021 15:33 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 15:29 IST
Tiger Shroff begins UK schedule of 'Ganapath'
Tiger Shroff Image Credit: IANS
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff on Saturday said he has started filming for his film ''Ganapath'' in the UK. The futuristic action-thriller is directed by ''Queen'' helmer Vikas Bahl.

In an Instagram post, the 31-year-old actor said the team started filming the first schedule of the film in England on Saturday. ''With the blessing of God and audience we are starting Ganapath UK schedule,'' he wrote alongside a video clip giving a sneak peak into the world of the action movie. ''Ganapath'' features Shroff's ''Heropanti'' co-star Kriti Sanon as the female lead.

It is produced by Bahl, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani.

The film is scheduled to be released theatrically next year on December 23.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

 Global
3
JK Tyre & Industries launching 'eco range of products' in both domestic, exports markets: Co

JK Tyre & Industries launching 'eco range of products' in both domestic, exp...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons; U.S. judge rejects Blue Origin challenge to NASA's pick of SpaceX moon lander

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021