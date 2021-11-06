Tiger Shroff begins UK schedule of 'Ganapath'

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff on Saturday said he has started filming for his film ''Ganapath'' in the UK. The futuristic action-thriller is directed by ''Queen'' helmer Vikas Bahl.

In an Instagram post, the 31-year-old actor said the team started filming the first schedule of the film in England on Saturday. ''With the blessing of God and audience we are starting Ganapath UK schedule,'' he wrote alongside a video clip giving a sneak peak into the world of the action movie. ''Ganapath'' features Shroff's ''Heropanti'' co-star Kriti Sanon as the female lead.

It is produced by Bahl, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani.

The film is scheduled to be released theatrically next year on December 23.

