Vicky Kaushal shakes a leg to Harrdy Sandhu's 'Bijlee Bijlee'

Actor Vicky Kaushal is clearly in the mood to groove as evident from his latest social media post.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-11-2021 16:36 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 16:36 IST
Vicky Kaushal (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Vicky Kaushal is clearly in the mood to groove as evident from his latest social media post. Taking to his Instagram on Saturday, Vicky shared a Reel in which he can be seen dancing and singing along to Harrdy Sandhu's latest Punjabi number 'Bijlee Bijlee', as he gets clicked for a photoshoot.

Dressed in a white shirt with black trousers, Vicky looks uber-cool, finishing his look with black shades. "Back to!!!," Vicky wrote the caption, adding several emoticons including that of a camera, performing arts, clapper board, red heart and more.

He added, "Btw sick track bro @harrdysandhu." To this Harrdy commented, "@vickykaushal09 thank you bhaaji. Love you. You looking dope."

"God! Those poses," a fan wrote. "So Dashing you look," another added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky was recently seen in Shoojit Sircar's 'Sardar Udham'. He will be seen next in 'Sam Bahadur', which is based on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

