Left Menu

'Come home soon': Sara Ali Khan misses her 'Iggy Potter' brother Ibrahim on Bhai Dooj

Actor Sara Ali Khan is missing her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan on Bhai Dooj, as the latter is not in the town on the special occasion.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 21:14 IST
'Come home soon': Sara Ali Khan misses her 'Iggy Potter' brother Ibrahim on Bhai Dooj
Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Sara Ali Khan is missing her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan on Bhai Dooj, as the latter is not in the town on the special occasion. Bhai Dooj, the festival of a symbol of brother-sister love is being celebrated all over the country today.

On this day, sisters pray for their brothers to have long and happy lives by performing Tika ceremony and brothers offer gifts to their sisters. The 'Simmba' actor who has a close bonding with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, shared an enduring picture of him on her Instagram story.

With a moon shining in the backdrop, Ibrahim could be seen smiling as he poses for the lens. "Happy bhai Dooj Iggy Potter. Missing you so much today! P.S. you're the only one that can manage to get my attention despite being in the same frame as the moon. Come home soon," Sara wrote alongside the snap.

For the unversed, Iggy and Iggy Potter are presumably Ibrahim Ali Khan's nicknames, as his sister, Sara often calls him in her posts. Ibrahim is Sara's younger brother and the son of Saif Ali Khan and his first wife Amrita Singh. Reportedly, Ibrahim is currently working as an assistant director for Karan Johar's upcoming directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi are also a part of the film.

On the other hand, Sara will be next in Aanand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re', which also features Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

 Global
3
Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR contributes Rs 1,063 cr

Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR ...

 India
4
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes the body fight itself

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021