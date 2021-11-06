Left Menu

Kanye West says Kim Kardashian is still his wife, amid ongoing divorce

Seems like the relationship is still not fully over for Grammy winner Kanye West with his wife Kim Kardashian, as he says she is still his 'wife', despite their ongoing divorce.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-11-2021 22:54 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 22:54 IST
Kanye West says Kim Kardashian is still his wife, amid ongoing divorce
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Seems like the relationship is still not fully over for Grammy winner Kanye West with his wife Kim Kardashian, as he says she is still his 'wife', despite their ongoing divorce. Ye recently appeared in an interview on Revolt TV's 'Drink Champs' where he talked about music, money, fashion and family, but the part about his relationship with Kim seemed to cause the most buzz.

As per TMZ, the dad of four says Kim is still his wife because there "ain't no paperwork". The two have been going through a divorce, which has remained very amicable for several months now, but it hasn't yet been finalized. Fans and followers have seen both of them supporting each other in recent career endeavours. Kim supported Ye at 'Donda' listening events and Kanye joined Kim in NYC when she hosted 'SNL.'

However, despite all of those things, the divorce was still moving forward and most recently, Kim bought the couple's Hidden Hills estate from Kanye for USD 23 million, which was a sure sign the divorce won't be called off. On a related note, Kim has been making headlines for the past few days for her secret outings with comedian Pete Davidson. The two were first spotted at Knott's Berry Farm in CA before hitting a restaurant in NYC for a dinner date. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

 Global
3
Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR contributes Rs 1,063 cr

Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR ...

 India
4
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes the body fight itself

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021