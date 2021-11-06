Aryan Khan was framed up in drugs case, claims witness

A witness in the NCB's alleged drug bust on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on Saturday claimed that Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan had been ''framed up'' in the case.

Aryan (23), who got bail from the high court after spending three weeks in prison following his arrest on October 3, was implicated by some people to make money, witness Vijay Pagare told Marathi news channels.

It was a pre-planned raid, he alleged.

Earlier, Prabhakar Sail, another independent witness used by the NCB, had alleged that some officials of the Narcotics Control Bureau had tried to extort money for letting off Aryan.

The NCB has already launched an inquiry into the allegations.

