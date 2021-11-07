Reuters Odd News Summary

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 07-11-2021 02:30 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 02:30 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

In the hen-house: Peruvian family dog turns out to be a fox

When Maribel Sotelo and her family bought a cute new puppy from a small shop in central Lima, they had little idea that they had just let a fox into the hen-house - quite literally. The family pet initially played happily with other dogs in the neighborhood, but as it grew up, signs emerged that something wasn't quite right.

Birth control for Colombia's hippos: Contraceptive darts

Colombia's hippos, an oversized legacy of deceased drug lord Pablo Escobar, are being darted with adapted contraceptives normally used for controlling deer populations to stop over-breeding. Around 90 hippopotamus, descendents of those Escobar imported more than 30 years ago for his private zoo, are thought to roam Colombia, said David Echeverri, coordinator for forests and biodiversity at regional environmental authority Cornare, in an interview.

