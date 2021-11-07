Left Menu

Ed Sheeran out of isolation, says his daughter had also tested positive for COVID-19

Grammy-winning singer Ed Sheeran has recovered from COVID-19 and has revealed that his one-year-old daughter Lyra, whom he shares with wife Cherry Seaborn, also tested positive for the virus at the time.The British singer-songwriter had shared his diagnosis late last month and in a recent interview with Howard Stern, he detailed his experience with the coronavirus.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 07-11-2021 11:28 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 11:28 IST
Grammy-winning singer Ed Sheeran has recovered from COVID-19 and has revealed that his one-year-old daughter Lyra, whom he shares with wife Cherry Seaborn, also tested positive for the virus at the time.

The British singer-songwriter had shared his diagnosis late last month and in a recent interview with Howard Stern, he detailed his experience with the coronavirus. ''I tested for COVID and I announced it a couple days afterwards because I had to cancel [some] stuff. As soon as I got a cold, I just started testing every single day. I was just like, I want to make sure I don’t have it,” said Sheeran ''My wife was away, so, I was there with my daughter. Basically, it was me and my daughter for a week. She had it, too, so it was kind of heavy. Three days of really, really bad symptoms, I think,'' he added. Sheeran, best known for songs like ''Shape of you'', ''Bad habits'' and ''Afterglow'', appeared as the musical guest on the latest episode of the late-night sketch comedy series ''Saturday Night Live'', alongside ''Succession'' star Kieran Culkin as the host.

