Left Menu

Rana Daggubati shares birthday wishes for Kamal Haasan, Anushka Shetty, Trivikram Srinivas

It's birthday time in the Indian film industry as superstar Kamal Haasan, actor Anushka Shetty of 'Bahubali fame' and director Trivikram Srinivas all turned a year older on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2021 12:34 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 12:34 IST
Rana Daggubati shares birthday wishes for Kamal Haasan, Anushka Shetty, Trivikram Srinivas
Pictures shared by Rana Daggubati (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

It's birthday time in the Indian film industry as superstar Kamal Haasan, actor Anushka Shetty of 'Bahubali fame' and director Trivikram Srinivas all turned a year older on Sunday. Taking to his Twitter handle, superstar Rana Daggubati posted his pictures with all three stars to extend his birthday greetings.

He tweeted, "Happy birthdays to some seriously awesome people I've had the honour of meeting in life!! #Trivikram @MsAnushkaShetty @ikamalhaasan." Earlier today, Kamal Haasan had taken to his Twitter handle and expressed what could be the best birthday gift for him.

His tweet in Tamil roughly translates as: "Dear friends, hurry up and help the poor people affected by the floods; This might be the best birthday gift you can give me." On Sunday morning, several parts of Chennai reported waterlogging after recording heavy rains overnight. The heavy showers have caused flooding in many streets and neighbourhoods. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. companies

U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. comp...

 United States
2
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
3
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes the body fight itself

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes ...

 Australia
4
Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR contributes Rs 1,063 cr

Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021