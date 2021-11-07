Left Menu

Viola Davis' 'The Woman King' set to release in September 2022

Oscar-winning actor Viola Davis' warrior epic 'The Woman King' will hit theatres in September 2022.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-11-2021 12:45 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 12:45 IST
Viola Davis' 'The Woman King' set to release in September 2022
Viola Davis. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Oscar-winning actor Viola Davis' warrior epic 'The Woman King' will hit theatres in September 2022. As per Variety, 'The Woman King' took the September 16, 2022 slot previously planned for yet-to-be-titled George Foreman biopic directed by George Tillman Jr.

The George Foreman movie, starring Khris Davis and Sullivan Jones, has moved to March 24, 2023. 'The Woman King' is helmed by Gina Prince-Bythewood. Davis stars in the historical movie as Nanisca, general of the all-female military unit in the Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries.

Inspired by true events, the film's story follows Nanisca (Davis) and Nawi (Thuso Mbedu), ambitious recruits, who together fight enemies who violated their honour, enslaved their people and threatened to destroy everything they've lived for. Lashana Lynch and John Boyega also star opposite Davis and Mbedu in the film. Based on an original screenplay by Dana Stevens, Stevens and Prince-Bythewood penned the most current draft of the script.

Davis is producing the TriStar Pictures project alongside Cathy Schulman, Julius Tennon and Maria Bello. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. companies

U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. comp...

 United States
2
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
3
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes the body fight itself

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes ...

 Australia
4
Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR contributes Rs 1,063 cr

Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021