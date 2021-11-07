Left Menu

Anushka Shetty announces new project with Mahesh Babu P on her birthday

Actor Anushka Shetty, widely known for her performance in the 'Baahubali' films, gave a sweet surprise to her fans and followers on her birthday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2021 14:08 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 14:08 IST

Anushka Shetty (Image source: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI
Actor Anushka Shetty, widely known for her performance in the 'Baahubali' films, gave a sweet surprise to her fans and followers on her birthday. The actor, who is celebrating her 40th birthday today, announced a new big-screen project on the occasion. She did not reveal the title of the upcoming project but shared that it will be directed by Mahesh Babu P.

Anushka made the announcement on her Instagram account. The actor shared an announcement video and wrote, "With all the birthday wishes & love that is being cherished upon, I am happy to announce my next movie to you all. My next is with Director #MaheshBabuP and @uvcreationsofficial. Smile Always, Always Forever." The upcoming film will be bankrolled by production company UV Creations, the studio that has also produced movies like 'Radhe Shyam' and 'Saaho'. The company has worked with Anushka on 'Mirchi' and 'Bhaagamathie'. The new film will be her third project with the production company.

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently shared via a tweet that the upcoming movie will be made in multiple languages and will go on floors soon. Anushka, who made her debut in the Telugu film industry in 2005 with her film 'Super', has been part of several hit films such as 'Don', 'Arundhati', 'Singam', 'Vaanam', 'Deiva Thirumagal', 'Mirchi', 'Rudhramadevi', 'Baahubali' franchise and 'Bhaagamathie'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

