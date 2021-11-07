Left Menu

Kamal Haasan requests fans to extend help amid Chennai flood alert as his 'birthday gift'

That could be the best birthday gift you can give me, the actor, who also heads the political party Makkal Needhi Maiam, tweeted in Tamil.From Saturday morning, Chennai and several suburbs in Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts witnessed intermittent rains and showers became non-stop since night that led to inundation in many areas, inconveniencing people.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 07-11-2021 14:43 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 14:20 IST
Kamal Haasan requests fans to extend help amid Chennai flood alert as his 'birthday gift'
Image Credit: Twitter (@iamkamalhaasan)
  • Country:
  • India

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan on Sunday appealed to his fans to reach out to the needy in Chennai after authorities sounded a preliminary flood alert in the Tamil Nadu capital following heavy rains.

The authorities sounded the alert to people as two city reservoirs -- Chembarambakkam and Puzhal, that serve as important sources of drinking water to the Chennai city -- would be opened to let out surplus rain water.

Haasan, who turned 67 on Sunday, asked his admirers to help those affected by the rains.

''Dear friends, hurry up and help the poor people who are suffering from the floods. That could be the best birthday gift you can give me,'' the actor, who also heads the political party Makkal Needhi Maiam, tweeted in Tamil.

From Saturday morning, Chennai and several suburbs in Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts witnessed intermittent rains and showers became non-stop since night that led to inundation in many areas, inconveniencing people. The state water resources authorities advised district collectors of Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur to evacuate people living in low-lying areas and house them in safe locations.

On the work front, Haasan is currently hosting the fifth season of the reality TV series ''Bigg Boss Tamil'' and will be next seen in films like the Tamil action-thrillers ''Vikram'' and ''Indian 2''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. companies

U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. comp...

 United States
2
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
3
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes the body fight itself

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes ...

 Australia
4
Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR contributes Rs 1,063 cr

Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021