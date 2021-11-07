Entertainment News Roundup: UB40 founding member Astro dies after short illness; Filming on 'Black Panther' sequel paused after Letitia Wright set injury and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

UB40 founding member Astro dies after short illness

One of the founding members of British reggae band UB40, Terence Wilson, has died after a short illness, his band has announced. Wilson, known by his stage name Astro, left the band in 2013 to perform with breakaway group "UB40 featuring Ali Campbell and Astro".

Filming on 'Black Panther' sequel paused after Letitia Wright set injury

The sequel to Disney's "Black Panther" movie is shutting down production for at least a month to allow star Letitia Wright to recover from an injury, Hollywood publications reported on Friday. Wright, who played Shuri in the predominantly Black superhero movie, suffered an injury in August during a stunt and needs more time to heal, the Hollywood Reporter and Variety said. The nature of her injury has not been revealed but was initially described as minor.

Keep photos of our kids out of media, George Clooney pleads

George Clooney has appealed to news outlets to keep his children's faces out of the press, saying he fears that public photos would put their lives in jeopardy. Clooney, who has four-year-old twins with his human rights lawyer wife Amal Clooney, said in an open letter to the media he accepted that "oftentimes intrusive photos" were part of the price he had to pay for being a celebrity.

Investigations widen into deadly stampede at Houston rap concert

At least two investigations, one of them criminal, were underway on Sunday into the deadly stampede during rap star Travis Scott's Astroworld music festival that killed at least eight people and injured dozens in Houston. Officials in Houston said autopsies on Friday's victims were being performed as soon as possible so their bodies could be returned to family members, with the identities of some of the dead expected to be released on Sunday.

'A self-portrait in songs': Paul McCartney looks back on his lyrics

From looking for inspiration on the bus to finding titles in dreams, Paul McCartney looks back on his life in a new book recounting how he wrote some of the world's most famous songs. Described as "a self-portrait in 154 songs", "The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present" spans McCartney's eight decades of songwriting - as a teenager, a member of the Beatles, his time with rock band Wings and as a successful solo artist.

S.O.S.!: ABBA's Bjorn says new album may be last recording

Swedish supergroup ABBA released their first studio album in 40 years on Friday, but fans hoping for more music in the future will be disappointed to hear this might be the last new venture by one the biggest-selling bands of all time. "I think the other three will say 'this was the last time'," Bjorn Ulvaeus, one half of the band's song-writing duo who, with Benny Andersson, was responsible mega-hits like "Dancing Queen", "Waterloo" and "Money, Money, Money," said.

Bollywood stars return to India's big screens after more than a year

Bollywood stars are returning to India's big screens after more than a year, with the film industry hoping that declining COVID-19 cases and the festival season will bring audiences back to the cinemas. "Sooryavanshi" (Descendants of the Sun), a police drama with four of India's top actors, is the first A-list Bollywood film to premier in theatres since March 2020, when a strict lockdown forced all venues to close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)