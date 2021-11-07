Left Menu

Bhagyashree, Salman Khan recreate 'Maine Pyar Kiya' moments on 'Bigg Boss 15'

Actor Bhagyashree reunited with her 'Maine Pyar Kiya' co-star Salman Khan on the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode of 'Bigg Boss 15'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-11-2021 19:16 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 19:16 IST
Bhagyashree, Salman Khan recreate 'Maine Pyar Kiya' moments on 'Bigg Boss 15'
Salman Khan and Bhagyashree (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Bhagyashree reunited with her 'Maine Pyar Kiya' co-star Salman Khan on the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode of 'Bigg Boss 15'. 'Maine Pyar Kiya', the romantic-drama flick featuring Khan and Bhagyashree, was released across the country in 1989 and is known to be one of the classic films of Indian cinema.

The stars reunited on the sets of 'Bigg Boss 15' and recreated moments from their hit film. Salman entered the stage riding a bicycle and danced with Bhagyashree with their hit song 'Aaya Mausam Dosti Ka' in the backdrop. Bhagyashree also posted pictures with Salman from the shoot on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Kuch log, kuch baatien, kuch kahaniya kabhi nahi badalte...Dosti for a lifetime.....@beingsalmankhan."

Fans flooded the post with likes and comments. "So adorable to reminisce the iconic MPK film again," a fan wrote.

"Mind-blowing reunion," another added. Bhagyashree came to the show along with her son Abhimanyu Dassani and his 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar' co-star Sanya Malhotra.

Meanwhile, on the show, Miesha Iyer was evicted from the 'Bigg Boss 15' house. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

