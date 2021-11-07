Left Menu

MP: Girl raped by her father and tenant separately; duo held

A 36-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping his 15-year-old daughter here in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Sunday, adding they also held his tenant for the same crime which he committed without the knowledge of the girls father. The girl became pregnant after the crime, an officer said.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 07-11-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 19:42 IST
MP: Girl raped by her father and tenant separately; duo held
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 36-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping his 15-year-old daughter here in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Sunday, adding they also held his tenant for the same crime which he committed without the knowledge of the girl's father. The girl became pregnant after the crime, an officer said. The victim and her grandmother filed a complaint against the duo on Saturday, Khajrana police station in-charge Dinesh Verma said. According to the complainant, she was raped by her father when he was drunk while another accused- the tenant- sexually assaulted her multiple times without the knowledge of her father, he said.

He said since the girl is 7-month pregnant, police are investigating whether her family members tried to hide the crime.

The police officer said the girl has stated in her complaint that she was first raped in March this year.

The investigation is on, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. companies

U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. comp...

 United States
2
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
3
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes the body fight itself

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes ...

 Australia
4
Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR contributes Rs 1,063 cr

Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021