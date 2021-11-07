Left Menu

Cruise drugs case: Aryan Khan skips NCB SIT's summons citing fever

Aryan Khan was released on bail on October 30.On Friday, he had appeared visited the NCB office here to mark his weekly presence as per the bail conditions set by the Bombay High Court.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-11-2021 20:35 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 20:35 IST
Cruise drugs case: Aryan Khan skips NCB SIT's summons citing fever
  • Country:
  • India

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, was summoned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday in connection with the cruise drugs case, but he failed to appear before it citing fever, an official said. The anti-drug agency's SIT on Sunday asked Aryan Khan to appear before it the same day, the NCB official said.

''But he did not appear before the SIT officials citing fever,'' he added.

The SIT, headed by the NCB's senior officer Sanjay Kumar Singh, reached Mumbai on Saturday, a day after the agency transferred to it the investigation in six cases, including the controversial cruise drugs case. The NCB had arrested Aryan Khan and at least 19 others in the cruise drugs case last month and the agency's Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede has been facing a departmental vigilance probe after an independent witness in this case alleged an extortion bid by those involved in the investigation. Aryan Khan was released on bail on October 30.

On Friday, he had appeared visited the NCB office here to mark his weekly presence as per the bail conditions set by the Bombay High Court. It was Aryan Khan's first appearance at the NCB office after his release from the Arthur Road prison. In its order, the high court had said that Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, his co-accused who were also released on bail, will have to surrender their passports before the NDPS court and shall not leave India without taking permission from the special court. Besides, they have to attend the NCB office each Friday between 11 am and 2 pm to mark their presence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. companies

U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. comp...

 United States
2
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
3
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes the body fight itself

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes ...

 Australia
4
Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR contributes Rs 1,063 cr

Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021