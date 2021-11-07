Left Menu

Radhika Madan begins shoot for 'Kuttey'

Actor Radhika Madan on Sunday kick-started the shoot for her upcoming film 'Kuttey'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-11-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 21:31 IST
Radhika Madan begins shoot for 'Kuttey'
Radhika Madan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Radhika Madan on Sunday kick-started the shoot for her upcoming film 'Kuttey'. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actor shared a picture of herself with the clapboard and wrote, "Back home," with a red heart emoticon.

Luv Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Films in August announced their first collaboration to produce 'Kuttey', by dropping a thrilling motion poster featuring Arjun Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma, Naseeruddin Shah, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Madan, Shardul Bhardwaj, and Tabu. Unveiling the motion poster as the movie's first glimpse, the makers promised a thrilling ride for the audience.

Presented by T-Series, the film marks the directorial debut of Aasmaan Bhardwaj who has assisted his father, Vishal on '7 Khoon Maaf', 'Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola' and 'Pataakha'. Written by the father-son duo: Aasmaan and Vishal, 'Kuttey' is a caper-thriller. 'Kuttey' is produced by Luv, Vishal, Ankur Garg, and Rekha Bhardwaj under the banner of Luv Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Films, and presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. The film's music will be scored by Vishal with lyrics penned by Gulzar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. companies

U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. comp...

 United States
2
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
3
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes the body fight itself

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes ...

 Australia
4
Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR contributes Rs 1,063 cr

Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021