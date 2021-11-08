Entertainment News Roundup: Paul McCartney looks back on his lyrics; Investigations widen into deadly stampede at Houston rap concert and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

UB40 founding member Astro dies after short illness

One of the founding members of British reggae band UB40, Terence Wilson, has died after a short illness, his band has announced. Wilson, known by his stage name Astro, left the band in 2013 to perform with breakaway group "UB40 featuring Ali Campbell and Astro".

Filming on 'Black Panther' sequel paused after Letitia Wright set injury

The sequel to Disney's "Black Panther" movie is shutting down production for at least a month to allow star Letitia Wright to recover from an injury, Hollywood publications reported on Friday. Wright, who played Shuri in the predominantly Black superhero movie, suffered an injury in August during a stunt and needs more time to heal, the Hollywood Reporter and Variety said. The nature of her injury has not been revealed but was initially described as minor.

Investigations widen into deadly stampede at Houston rap concert

At least two investigations, one of them criminal, were underway on Sunday into the deadly stampede during rap star Travis Scott's Astroworld music festival that killed at least eight people and injured dozens in Houston. Officials in Houston said autopsies on Friday's victims were being performed as soon as possible so their bodies could be returned to family members, with the identities of some of the dead expected to be released on Sunday.

'A self-portrait in songs': Paul McCartney looks back on his lyrics

From looking for inspiration on the bus to finding titles in dreams, Paul McCartney looks back on his life in a new book recounting how he wrote some of the world's most famous songs. Described as "a self-portrait in 154 songs", "The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present" spans McCartney's eight decades of songwriting - as a teenager, a member of the Beatles, his time with rock band Wings and as a successful solo artist.

