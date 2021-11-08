Left Menu

Updated: 08-11-2021 02:34 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 02:27 IST
Odd News Roundup: In the hen-house: Peruvian family dog turns out to be a fox
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

In the hen-house: Peruvian family dog turns out to be a fox

When Maribel Sotelo and her family bought a cute new puppy from a small shop in central Lima, they had little idea that they had just let a fox into the hen-house - quite literally. The family pet initially played happily with other dogs in the neighborhood, but as it grew up, signs emerged that something wasn't quite right.

