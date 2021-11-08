Left Menu

Chris Pratt gets support from mother-in-law Maria Shriver over Instagram post controversy

While a section of social media users has slammed actor Chris Pratt over his Instagram post with his wife, his mother-in-law Maria Shriver has extended support to him publicly.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-11-2021 10:20 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 10:20 IST
Chris Pratt gets support from mother-in-law Maria Shriver over Instagram post controversy
Maria Shriver (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

While a section of social media users has slammed actor Chris Pratt over his Instagram post with his wife, his mother-in-law Maria Shriver has extended support to him publicly. She has requested Chris to "rise above the noise."

For the unversed, a few days ago Chris posted a loved-up post for his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger that did not go down well with several social media users. In the post, he had gushed over his wife Katherine and their "healthy" daughter on Instagram. However, some fans interpreted the message as an indirect insult directed at his previous wife Anna Faris and the son they share, who has had some health issues over the years, reported People. Reacting to the backlash, Shriver, former wife of veteran star Arnold Schwarzenegger and renowned journalist, commented a positive, uplifting message on Chris' post.

"I want to remind you today what a good man you are what a great father you are to Jack and Lyla what a great husband you are to Katherine what a great son in law you are to me and what a great sense of humor you have. I love you Chris keep being your wonderful self rise above the noise your kids love your family loves you your wife loves you what a beautiful life I'm proud of you," she wrote. Shriver initially posted a sweet response on Chris' post, commenting, "This is so sweet now show us how you look at her and I can't agree more."

Chris and Katherine tied the knot in June 2019. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more power

Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more powe...

 United Kingdom
2
14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. Bipin Rawat

14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. ...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for children; Global COVID-19 cases near 250 million as Delta surge eases and more

Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for chil...

 Global
4
Annual COVID-19 booster vaccines likely in Australia for "foreseeable future": pharmacists

Annual COVID-19 booster vaccines likely in Australia for "foreseeable future...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021