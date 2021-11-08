Left Menu

Kangana Ranaut's production 'Tiku Weds Sheru' goes on floors

Actor Kangana Ranauts production venture Tiku Weds Sheru, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, has started filming.The movie, also featuring actor Avneet Kaur, will be directed by Ranauts Revolver Rani helmer Sai Kabir.The Queen actor took to Instagram and shared the first look of the film.Ranaut said she was thrilled to start the films production the day she will also receive her Padma Shri honour.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-11-2021 11:28 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 11:25 IST
Ranaut said she was thrilled to start the film's production the day she will also receive her Padma Shri honor. The actor will be conferred with the fourth-highest civilian honor of India by President Ram Nath Kovind at a ceremony in Delhi on Monday ''Receiving Padma Shri honor on the same day as beginning my journey as a producer is extremely special to me. Sharing with you all the first look of my first production venture under Manikarnika Films Pvt. Ltd 'Tiku Weds Sheru'.

''Here's a piece of my heart. Hope you all like it.. Filming begins. See you soon in theatres first,'' the 34-year-old wrote.

The actor also tagged streaming platform Amazon Prime Video in her post. She will next be seen in the action film ''Dhaakad'' and ''Tejas''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

