Fortunate to receive Padma Shri award under Modi ji's trenure: Suresh Wadkar

Veteran singer Suresh Wadkar feels fortunate to be honoured with the Padma Shri award under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2021 11:51 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 11:51 IST
Suresh Wadkar . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • ANI

Veteran singer Suresh Wadkar feels fortunate to be honoured with the Padma Shri award under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "It feels really special to receive the award under the tenures of Modi ji and President Ram Nath Govind ji. It's a big thing for me. I am extremely happy. I have been waiting for a long time to get this award and now I have finally received it," Wadkar told ANI.

Wadkar is known for his playback singing in Hindi and Marathi. He has been enthralling audiences for over 45 years now. He has also carved a niche for himself in devotional music. On coming a long way in his journey, Wadkar said, "I feel blessed on getting opportunities to work with big makers in the industry. There's no bigger achievement than people's love. Luckily, I have been able to achieve that through my work. It's every artist's dream to receive this award. I started singing from the age of 4 and till now have sung 30,000 to 40,000 songs."

Other recipients of the Padma Shri this year from the world of arts include Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Adnan Sami and late singer SP Balasubramaniam. The award ceremony is currently being held in the capital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

