Left Menu

Maha: NCP MP Amol Kolhe to go incommunicado, to review some 'extreme decisions'

NCP MP from the Shirur constituency in Maharashtras Pune district, Amol Kolhe, has decided to go into seclusion due to mental and physical stress during which he will overview some extreme decisions taken by him.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 08-11-2021 16:11 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 16:11 IST
Maha: NCP MP Amol Kolhe to go incommunicado, to review some 'extreme decisions'
  • Country:
  • India

NCP MP from the Shirur constituency in Maharashtra's Pune district, Amol Kolhe, has decided to go into ''seclusion'' due to mental and physical stress during which he will ''overview'' some ''extreme decisions'' taken by him. ''Time to overview: For last some days, months and year, (I) ran unconsciously, took some extreme decisions and unexpected steps. But while doing all this, had to do a lot of balancing act, time management and had gone under stress and because of all this, ( I ) am exhausted mentally and physically,'' the actor-turned-politician wrote in a social media post. Kolhe said meditation and contemplation were needed to get rid of mental stress.

''Will have to think about the decisions taken (in the past) and perhaps need rethinking too and for that (I ) am going into seclusion,'' he said.

Kolhe stated that he will remain incommunicado for some time. ''We will meet again soon with new elan and energy'', he added. He also underlined that he was going for ''contemplation'' and not for a ''contemplation camp'' unusually organised by political parties. In the 2019 general elections, Kolhe had defeated Shiv Sena candidate Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil.

Kolhe, who was with Sena before the Lok Sabha elections, had become a household name in Maharashtra by essaying the character of Chhatrapati Sambhaji in television serial 'Swarajyarakshak Sambhaji' and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in 'Raja Shiv Chhatrapati.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more power

Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more powe...

 United Kingdom
3
14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. Bipin Rawat

14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for children; Global COVID-19 cases near 250 million as Delta surge eases and more

Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for chil...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021