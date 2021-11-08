No mass gatherings at seafronts in Mumbai for Chhath Puja: civic body

Mass gatherings at seafronts in Mumbai will not be allowed for the forthcoming Chhath Puja festival in a bid to prevent the anticipated third wave of COVID-19 pandemic, the city civic body said on Monday. As per the revised guidelines, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will instead create artificial ponds in various regions of the city and bear the expenses for this work.

The Shiv Sena-controlled civic body, which is going to polls early next year, has asked the police department to ensure that there won't be mass gatherings at seafronts for Chhath Puja, performed mainly by the people from Bihar to propitiate the Sun god, which will be celebrated on November 10 and 11.

The BMC said regional officers concerned will be responsible for creating the artificial ponds and filling them over once the festival is over.

Highlighting the reason for celebrating the Chhath festival in a restricted manner, the BMC said a total of 1,753 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Mumbai from October 1 to November 6. Since there is a possibility of a third wave of COVID-19 and hence it is necessary to celebrate the festival in a restricted manner, as per the guidelines. ''Considering the heavy crowd which generally gathers at seafronts in Mumbai for Chhath Puja, it would be difficult to adhere to the pandemic norms, especially social distancing. Therefore mass gatherings at sea fronts need to be avoided and the police department should ensure that there won't be such gatherings,'' the civic body added.

