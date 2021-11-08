Kanye West dating model Vinetria?

Left Menu

Rapper Kanye West is dating model Vinetria amid rumours that Kim Kardashian may have moved on from her estranged husband West and is reportedly seeing 'Saturday Night Live' star Pete Davidson.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-11-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 18:40 IST
Kanye West (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Rapper Kanye West is dating model Vinetria amid rumours that Kim Kardashian may have moved on from her estranged husband West and is reportedly seeing 'Saturday Night Live' star Pete Davidson. Sources told Page Six that the 44-year-old rapper, who recently said in an interview that he still wants to be with Kim, has been "hooking up with" the 22-year-old model "for a while now".

Vinetria was reportedly in Miami with West when he recorded the now-viral 'Drink Champs' interview and was seen at his Sunday Service last weekend. Their relationship appears to be taking a more serious turn now, however, as West and Vinetria attended their first public event together this weekend: his Donda Academy's debut basketball game in Minneapolis.

The pair was photographed courtside as they enjoyed the game together, as seen in pictures and videos shared on social media. This marks West's second public romance since Kim filed for divorce from him in February after seven years of marriage and four children together: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Following the split, West briefly dated supermodel Irina Shayk, though sources maintained that they were just friends who had known each other for a long time. Kim, meanwhile, has recently been sparking romance rumours with Pete Davidson. Additional sources told Page Six earlier on Sunday that the Kardashians are "worried" about West as Kim's new close bond with Davidson continues to heat up.

"Everybody in the family is worried about how Kanye will react to Kim spending so much time with Pete," one source said. "Kanye recently said he still wants to be with her, so he can't be taking this well," the source added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

