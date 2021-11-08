Left Menu

Minor boy killed, 8 injured in accident in J-K's Ramban

The improvised rickshaw, carrying children between the age group of six to 14 years, skidded off the road and fell into the deep gorge, resulting in on-the-spot death of Bhans son Bhir, he said.

PTI | Banihal/Jammu | Updated: 08-11-2021 21:53 IST
A six-year-old boy was killed and eight others, mostly children, were injured when their motorcycle rickshaw skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said. The accident took place at Kowbagh due to ''negligent and rash'' driving by Rampal Bhan, a resident of Punjab, a police official said. The improvised rickshaw, carrying children between the age group of six to 14 years, skidded off the road and fell into the deep gorge, resulting in on-the-spot death of Bhan's son Bhir, he said. Bhan, his another son Suraj (12) and daughter Chameli (7), along with Gulshan (6) and her sister Zameerun (3) of Uttar Pradesh, and local girl Chandni (9), his sisters Salma (12) and Sabana (14) were injured and shifted to a hospital, the official said.

He said six of the injured -- two girls from Uttar Pradesh and three locals -- were shifted to Government Medical College Hospital Jammu for specialised treatment as their condition was stated to be critical. PTI CORR TAS AB KJ

