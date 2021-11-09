Chhattisgarh CM hails Sufi singer Madan Singh Chouhan for getting Padma Shri award

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday congratulated Sufi singer and music composer Madan Singh Chouhan, who hails from the state, on getting the Padma Shri award.

The CM said Chouhan's achievement has brought laurels to Chhattisgarh.

Chouhan was presented Padma Shri by President Ram Nath Kovind in Delhi on Monday for his contribution in the field of art, a state government statement said.

“Chouhan has devoted his entire life to music and his achievement has brought laurels to the state”, a government release quoted Baghel as saying.

