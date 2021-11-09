Left Menu

'Dhaakad' makers to develop a film on Battle of Rezang La

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-11-2021 12:08 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 12:08 IST
Makers of Dhaakad (Producer Sohel Maklai and director Razneesh Razy Ghai). Image Credit: ANI
After working on Kangana Ranaut-starrer action film 'Dhaakad', filmmaker Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai is now all set to come up with a film on the Battle of Rezang La. For the unversed, on November 18, 1962, in the Battle of Rezang La, soldiers of the 13th battalion of the Kumaon Regiment put up a valiant fight against the 5,000-strong Chinese military troops in the 1962 Indo-China war, preventing a possible occupation of the entire Ladakh region.

Ghai will most probably start the pre-production of the film early next year. Excited to work on the war project, he said, "The kind of world we are living in right now, the audience wants so much more from content creators. Films have to match global scale. As creators, we have to step up and produce content that makes everyone stop and take notice. This story is just that and the film by design will be one of the most exciting war movies to be made in India."

He added, "With this, we want to push boundaries and we will put in our best in making that happen. This is a classic underdog story. The bone-chilling details of the battle lend to it the sentimentality of a wonderful patriotic film." Co-producing the film with Ghai is Sohel Maklai, who is also one of the producers of 'Dhaakad'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

